Aarti Drugs Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 661.11 crore, up 6.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 661.11 crore in June 2023 up 6.29% from Rs. 621.96 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.85 crore in June 2023 up 37.54% from Rs. 34.79 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.68 crore in June 2023 up 25.64% from Rs. 67.40 crore in June 2022.

Aarti Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 5.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.76 in June 2022.

Aarti Drugs shares closed at 511.20 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.46% returns over the last 6 months and 16.30% over the last 12 months.