    Aarti Drugs Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 661.11 crore, up 6.29% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aarti Drugs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 661.11 crore in June 2023 up 6.29% from Rs. 621.96 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.85 crore in June 2023 up 37.54% from Rs. 34.79 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.68 crore in June 2023 up 25.64% from Rs. 67.40 crore in June 2022.

    Aarti Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 5.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.76 in June 2022.

    Aarti Drugs shares closed at 511.20 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.46% returns over the last 6 months and 16.30% over the last 12 months.

    Aarti Drugs
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations661.11742.41621.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations661.11742.41621.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials408.61446.40460.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods39.4221.6428.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.6847.47-60.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.4725.4620.82
    Depreciation12.6012.5012.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses105.21107.90105.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax71.4881.0454.60
    Other Income0.600.870.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.0881.9154.86
    Interest8.548.636.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax63.5473.2848.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax63.5473.2848.03
    Tax15.5717.1013.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities47.9756.1834.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period47.9756.1834.78
    Minority Interest-0.12-0.090.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates47.8556.0934.79
    Equity Share Capital92.6092.6092.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.186.073.76
    Diluted EPS5.186.073.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.186.073.76
    Diluted EPS5.186.073.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    July 21, 2023

