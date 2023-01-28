 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aarti Drugs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 663.96 crore, up 4.59% Y-o-Y

Jan 28, 2023 / 12:05 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aarti Drugs are:

Net Sales at Rs 663.96 crore in December 2022 up 4.59% from Rs. 634.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.68 crore in December 2022 down 37.06% from Rs. 58.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.66 crore in December 2022 down 25.86% from Rs. 96.66 crore in December 2021.

Aarti Drugs
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 663.96 687.72 634.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 663.96 687.72 634.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 415.05 446.71 416.80
Purchase of Traded Goods 25.05 45.65 21.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 22.81 -11.22 -18.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.68 22.05 20.91
Depreciation 12.62 12.66 12.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 106.72 110.26 104.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.03 61.61 77.40
Other Income 1.01 0.05 6.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.04 61.66 84.06
Interest 9.36 8.47 5.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 49.68 53.19 78.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 49.68 53.19 78.69
Tax 13.01 14.45 20.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.67 38.74 58.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.67 38.74 58.28
Minority Interest 0.01 0.01 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 36.68 38.75 58.28
Equity Share Capital 92.60 92.60 92.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.96 4.18 6.29
Diluted EPS 3.96 4.18 6.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.96 4.18 6.29
Diluted EPS 3.96 4.18 6.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited