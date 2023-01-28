English
    Aarti Drugs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 663.96 crore, up 4.59% Y-o-Y

    January 28, 2023 / 12:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aarti Drugs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 663.96 crore in December 2022 up 4.59% from Rs. 634.80 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.68 crore in December 2022 down 37.06% from Rs. 58.28 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.66 crore in December 2022 down 25.86% from Rs. 96.66 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations663.96687.72634.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations663.96687.72634.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials415.05446.71416.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods25.0545.6521.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks22.81-11.22-18.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.6822.0520.91
    Depreciation12.6212.6612.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses106.72110.26104.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.0361.6177.40
    Other Income1.010.056.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.0461.6684.06
    Interest9.368.475.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax49.6853.1978.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax49.6853.1978.69
    Tax13.0114.4520.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.6738.7458.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.6738.7458.28
    Minority Interest0.010.01--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates36.6838.7558.28
    Equity Share Capital92.6092.6092.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.964.186.29
    Diluted EPS3.964.186.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.964.186.29
    Diluted EPS3.964.186.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
