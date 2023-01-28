Aarti Drugs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 663.96 crore, up 4.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 663.96 crore in December 2022 up 4.59% from Rs. 634.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.68 crore in December 2022 down 37.06% from Rs. 58.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.66 crore in December 2022 down 25.86% from Rs. 96.66 crore in December 2021.

Aarti Drugs EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.96 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.29 in December 2021.

