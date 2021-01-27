Aarti Drugs Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 530.25 crore, up 11.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 530.25 crore in December 2020 up 11.98% from Rs. 473.51 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.03 crore in December 2020 up 144.89% from Rs. 27.78 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.77 crore in December 2020 up 59.09% from Rs. 67.74 crore in December 2019.

Aarti Drugs EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.30 in December 2020 from Rs. 11.92 in December 2019.

Aarti Drugs shares closed at 718.00 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 64.58% returns over the last 6 months and 363.88% over the last 12 months.