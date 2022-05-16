Aaron Industrie Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.02 crore, up 94.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.02 crore in March 2022 up 94.34% from Rs. 6.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2022 up 78.93% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2022 up 60% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2021.

Aaron Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 1.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.83 in March 2021.

Aaron Industrie shares closed at 115.30 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.27% returns over the last 6 months and 41.73% over the last 12 months.