Aarnav Fashions Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.01 crore, up 852.34% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aarnav Fashions are:Net Sales at Rs 100.01 crore in September 2022 up 852.34% from Rs. 10.50 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.88 crore in September 2022 up 147.24% from Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.37 crore in September 2022 up 622.55% from Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2021.
Aarnav Fashions EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.51 in September 2021. Aarnav Fashions shares closed at 45.70 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.66% returns over the last 6 months and -31.59% over the last 12 months.
Aarnav Fashions
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations100.019.0910.50
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations100.019.0910.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials66.41----
Purchase of Traded Goods3.978.189.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.96-0.20--
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.010.020.01
Depreciation1.95----
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses23.280.480.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.360.611.01
Other Income0.07--0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.420.611.02
Interest2.84----
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.590.611.02
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.590.611.02
Tax0.700.160.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.880.450.76
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.880.450.76
Equity Share Capital15.0115.0115.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.450.300.51
Diluted EPS0.450.300.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.450.300.51
Diluted EPS0.450.300.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

