Aarnav Fashions Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.01 crore, up 852.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.01 crore in September 2022 up 852.34% from Rs. 10.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.88 crore in September 2022 up 147.24% from Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.37 crore in September 2022 up 622.55% from Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2021.

Aarnav Fashions EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.51 in September 2021.