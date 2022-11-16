Aarnav Fashions Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.01 crore, up 852.34% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aarnav Fashions are:
Net Sales at Rs 100.01 crore in September 2022 up 852.34% from Rs. 10.50 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.88 crore in September 2022 up 147.24% from Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.37 crore in September 2022 up 622.55% from Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2021.
Aarnav Fashions EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.51 in September 2021.
|Aarnav Fashions shares closed at 45.70 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.66% returns over the last 6 months and -31.59% over the last 12 months.
|Aarnav Fashions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|100.01
|9.09
|10.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|100.01
|9.09
|10.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|66.41
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.97
|8.18
|9.34
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.96
|-0.20
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.01
|0.02
|0.01
|Depreciation
|1.95
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.28
|0.48
|0.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.36
|0.61
|1.01
|Other Income
|0.07
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.42
|0.61
|1.02
|Interest
|2.84
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.59
|0.61
|1.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.59
|0.61
|1.02
|Tax
|0.70
|0.16
|0.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.88
|0.45
|0.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.88
|0.45
|0.76
|Equity Share Capital
|15.01
|15.01
|15.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.45
|0.30
|0.51
|Diluted EPS
|0.45
|0.30
|0.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.45
|0.30
|0.51
|Diluted EPS
|0.45
|0.30
|0.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
