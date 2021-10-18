Aarnav Fashions Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.50 crore, up 67.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.50 crore in September 2021 up 67.38% from Rs. 6.27 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2021 up 5.83% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2021 up 6.25% from Rs. 0.96 crore in September 2020.

Aarnav Fashions EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.48 in September 2020.

Aarnav Fashions shares closed at 92.90 on October 14, 2021 (BSE)