Aarnav Fashions Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.89 crore, up 561.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aarnav Fashions are:
Net Sales at Rs 111.89 crore in March 2023 up 561.36% from Rs. 16.92 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.43 crore in March 2023 down 709.36% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2023 down 234.59% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2022.
Aarnav Fashions shares closed at 37.62 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.62% returns over the last 6 months and -27.02% over the last 12 months.
|Aarnav Fashions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|111.89
|68.50
|16.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|111.89
|68.50
|16.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|58.77
|47.62
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|15.41
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|23.30
|2.85
|-0.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.68
|1.71
|0.01
|Depreciation
|2.16
|1.60
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.11
|10.45
|0.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.13
|4.26
|1.33
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.95
|4.27
|1.33
|Interest
|2.88
|2.69
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.83
|1.58
|1.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.83
|1.58
|1.33
|Tax
|-1.40
|0.21
|0.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.43
|1.37
|0.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.43
|1.37
|0.89
|Equity Share Capital
|42.24
|42.24
|15.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|130.34
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.28
|0.33
|0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-1.28
|0.33
|0.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.28
|0.33
|0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-1.28
|0.33
|0.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited