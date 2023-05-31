Aarnav Fashions Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.89 crore, up 561.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.89 crore in March 2023 up 561.36% from Rs. 16.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.43 crore in March 2023 down 709.36% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2023 down 234.59% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2022.

Aarnav Fashions shares closed at 37.62 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.62% returns over the last 6 months and -27.02% over the last 12 months.