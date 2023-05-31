English
    Aarnav Fashions Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.89 crore, up 561.36% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 02:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aarnav Fashions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 111.89 crore in March 2023 up 561.36% from Rs. 16.92 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.43 crore in March 2023 down 709.36% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2023 down 234.59% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2022.

    Aarnav Fashions shares closed at 37.62 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.62% returns over the last 6 months and -27.02% over the last 12 months.

    Aarnav Fashions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations111.8968.5016.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations111.8968.5016.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials58.7747.62--
    Purchase of Traded Goods----15.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks23.302.85-0.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.681.710.01
    Depreciation2.161.60--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.1110.450.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.134.261.33
    Other Income0.180.01--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.954.271.33
    Interest2.882.69--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.831.581.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.831.581.33
    Tax-1.400.210.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.431.370.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.431.370.89
    Equity Share Capital42.2442.2415.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves130.34----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.280.330.59
    Diluted EPS-1.280.330.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.280.330.59
    Diluted EPS-1.280.330.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 31, 2023 02:41 pm