Aarnav Fashions Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 78.67 crore, up 765.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.67 crore in June 2023 up 765.92% from Rs. 9.09 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2023 down 48.57% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.29 crore in June 2023 up 767.21% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2022.

Aarnav Fashions EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.30 in June 2022.

Aarnav Fashions shares closed at 29.63 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.22% returns over the last 6 months and -21.20% over the last 12 months.