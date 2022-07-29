Aarnav Fashions Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.09 crore, up 54.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.09 crore in June 2022 up 54.66% from Rs. 5.87 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2022 down 25.32% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2022 down 25.61% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2021.

Aarnav Fashions EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in June 2021.

Aarnav Fashions shares closed at 43.15 on July 28, 2022 (BSE)