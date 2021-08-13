Aarnav Fashions Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.87 crore, up 94.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.87 crore in June 2021 up 94.03% from Rs. 3.03 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2021 up 24.74% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2021 up 24.24% from Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2020.

Aarnav Fashions EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.33 in June 2020.

Aarnav Fashions shares closed at 63.75 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)