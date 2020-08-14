Aarnav Fashions Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.03 crore, up 22.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.03 crore in June 2020 up 22.17% from Rs. 2.48 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2020 up 188.02% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2020 up 266.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2019.

Aarnav Fashions EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.38 in June 2019.

Aarnav Fashions shares closed at 45.70 on August 13, 2020 (BSE) and has given -1.51% returns over the last 6 months