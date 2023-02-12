Aarnav Fashions Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.50 crore, up 357.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.50 crore in December 2022 up 357.07% from Rs. 14.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2022 up 52.34% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.87 crore in December 2022 up 385.12% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.