    Aarnav Fashions Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.50 crore, up 357.07% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aarnav Fashions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 68.50 crore in December 2022 up 357.07% from Rs. 14.99 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2022 up 52.34% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.87 crore in December 2022 up 385.12% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations68.50100.0114.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations68.50100.0114.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials47.6266.41--
    Purchase of Traded Goods--3.9713.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.85-2.96--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.712.010.01
    Depreciation1.601.95--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.4523.280.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.265.361.21
    Other Income0.010.070.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.275.421.21
    Interest2.692.84--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.582.591.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.582.591.21
    Tax0.210.700.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.371.880.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.371.880.90
    Equity Share Capital42.2415.0115.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.330.450.60
    Diluted EPS0.330.450.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.330.450.60
    Diluted EPS0.330.450.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited