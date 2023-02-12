Aarnav Fashions Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.50 crore, up 357.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.50 crore in December 2022 up 357.07% from Rs. 14.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2022 up 52.34% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.87 crore in December 2022 up 385.12% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.

Aarnav Fashions EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in December 2021.

Aarnav Fashions shares closed at 39.45 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.27% returns over the last 6 months and -55.12% over the last 12 months.