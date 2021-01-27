Aarnav Fashions Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.62 crore, down 17.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.62 crore in December 2020 down 17.85% from Rs. 10.50 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2020 down 6.35% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2020 down 7.26% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2019.

Aarnav Fashions EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.61 in December 2019.

Aarnav Fashions shares closed at 60.95 on January 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 33.96% returns over the last 6 months and 35.14% over the last 12 months.