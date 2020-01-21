Aarnav Fashions Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.50 crore, up 14065.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.50 crore in December 2019 up 14065.72% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2019 up 2355.5% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2019 up 1966.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018.

Aarnav Fashions EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2018.

Aarnav Fashions shares closed at 45.05 on January 20, 2020 (BSE) and has given 104.31% returns over the last 6 months