Aarey Drugs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 158.18 crore, up 31.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.18 crore in March 2023 up 31.55% from Rs. 120.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2023 up 148.04% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.36 crore in March 2023 up 12% from Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2022.

Aarey Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.32 in March 2022.

Aarey Drugs shares closed at 29.23 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.26% returns over the last 6 months and -17.66% over the last 12 months.