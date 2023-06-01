Aarey Drugs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 158.18 crore, up 31.55% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aarey Drugs and Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 158.18 crore in March 2023 up 31.55% from Rs. 120.25 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2023 up 148.04% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.36 crore in March 2023 up 12% from Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2022.

    Aarey Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.32 in March 2022.

    Aarey Drugs shares closed at 29.23 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.26% returns over the last 6 months and -17.66% over the last 12 months.

    Aarey Drugs and Pharmaceuticals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations158.1862.47120.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations158.1862.47120.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials164.6760.07-351.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.87-1.44461.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.290.184.21
    Depreciation0.200.550.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.272.144.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.380.981.45
    Other Income5.540.481.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.161.462.59
    Interest1.020.710.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.150.751.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.150.751.98
    Tax1.780.252.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.360.49-0.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.360.49-0.76
    Equity Share Capital25.3825.3825.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.19-0.32
    Diluted EPS0.140.19-0.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.19-0.32
    Diluted EPS0.140.19-0.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aarey Drugs #Aarey Drugs and Pharmaceuticals #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:11 am