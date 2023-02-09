Aarey Drugs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.47 crore, down 55.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.47 crore in December 2022 down 55.46% from Rs. 140.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 74.61% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2022 down 36.99% from Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2021.