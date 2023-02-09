English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Aarey Drugs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.47 crore, down 55.46% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aarey Drugs and Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 62.47 crore in December 2022 down 55.46% from Rs. 140.27 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 74.61% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2022 down 36.99% from Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2021.

    Aarey Drugs and Pharmaceuticals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations62.4776.26140.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations62.4776.26140.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials60.0777.57133.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.44-6.892.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.180.33
    Depreciation0.550.420.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.141.131.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.983.862.56
    Other Income0.48-0.940.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.462.922.69
    Interest0.710.590.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.752.322.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.752.322.20
    Tax0.25-0.210.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.492.531.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.492.531.95
    Equity Share Capital25.3825.3825.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.190.830.77
    Diluted EPS0.190.830.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.190.830.77
    Diluted EPS0.190.830.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited