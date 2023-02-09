Aarey Drugs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.47 crore, down 55.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.47 crore in December 2022 down 55.46% from Rs. 140.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 74.61% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2022 down 36.99% from Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2021.

Aarey Drugs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.77 in December 2021.

Aarey Drugs shares closed at 35.05 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.59% returns over the last 6 months and -30.18% over the last 12 months.