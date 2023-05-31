English
    Aanchal Ispat Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55.67 crore, up 21.98% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aanchal Ispat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 55.67 crore in March 2023 up 21.98% from Rs. 45.64 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.59 crore in March 2023 down 3972.66% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.40 crore in March 2023 down 2477.78% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2022.

    Aanchal Ispat shares closed at 14.89 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -44.13% returns over the last 6 months and 12.38% over the last 12 months.

    Aanchal Ispat
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations55.6740.5645.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations55.6740.5645.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials48.1639.0543.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.93-1.40-2.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.650.490.45
    Depreciation0.160.160.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.392.883.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.63-0.630.70
    Other Income0.070.130.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.56-0.500.75
    Interest2.041.971.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-23.60-2.47-0.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-23.60-2.47-0.80
    Tax-7.02---1.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-16.59-2.470.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-16.59-2.470.43
    Equity Share Capital20.8520.8520.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.96-1.190.22
    Diluted EPS-7.96-1.190.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.96-1.190.22
    Diluted EPS-7.96-1.190.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aanchal Ispat #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron
    first published: May 31, 2023 02:44 pm