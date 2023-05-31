Aanchal Ispat Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55.67 crore, up 21.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aanchal Ispat are:
Net Sales at Rs 55.67 crore in March 2023 up 21.98% from Rs. 45.64 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.59 crore in March 2023 down 3972.66% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.40 crore in March 2023 down 2477.78% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2022.
Aanchal Ispat shares closed at 14.89 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -44.13% returns over the last 6 months and 12.38% over the last 12 months.
|Aanchal Ispat
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|55.67
|40.56
|45.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|55.67
|40.56
|45.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|48.16
|39.05
|43.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.93
|-1.40
|-2.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.65
|0.49
|0.45
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.16
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.39
|2.88
|3.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.63
|-0.63
|0.70
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.13
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.56
|-0.50
|0.75
|Interest
|2.04
|1.97
|1.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.60
|-2.47
|-0.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-23.60
|-2.47
|-0.80
|Tax
|-7.02
|--
|-1.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.59
|-2.47
|0.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.59
|-2.47
|0.43
|Equity Share Capital
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.96
|-1.19
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-7.96
|-1.19
|0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.96
|-1.19
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-7.96
|-1.19
|0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited