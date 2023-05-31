Aanchal Ispat Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55.67 crore, up 21.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.67 crore in March 2023 up 21.98% from Rs. 45.64 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.59 crore in March 2023 down 3972.66% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.40 crore in March 2023 down 2477.78% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2022.

Aanchal Ispat shares closed at 14.89 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -44.13% returns over the last 6 months and 12.38% over the last 12 months.