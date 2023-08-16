Aanchal Ispat Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.71 crore, down 0.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.71 crore in June 2023 down 0.98% from Rs. 45.16 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.86 crore in June 2023 up 28.81% from Rs. 2.62 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2023 up 163.24% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2022.

Aanchal Ispat shares closed at 11.87 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.60% returns over the last 6 months and -1.00% over the last 12 months.