English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Aanchal Ispat Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.71 crore, down 0.98% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aanchal Ispat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.71 crore in June 2023 down 0.98% from Rs. 45.16 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.86 crore in June 2023 up 28.81% from Rs. 2.62 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2023 up 163.24% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2022.

    Aanchal Ispat shares closed at 11.87 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.60% returns over the last 6 months and -1.00% over the last 12 months.

    Aanchal Ispat
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.7155.6745.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.7155.6745.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials41.8448.1641.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.342.931.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.720.650.41
    Depreciation0.160.160.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.0925.391.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.25-21.63-0.84
    Other Income0.010.070.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.27-21.56-0.84
    Interest2.132.041.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.86-23.60-2.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.86-23.60-2.62
    Tax---7.02--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.86-16.59-2.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.86-16.59-2.62
    Equity Share Capital20.8520.8520.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.89-7.96-1.26
    Diluted EPS-0.89-7.96-1.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.89-7.96-1.26
    Diluted EPS-0.89-7.96-1.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aanchal Ispat #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!