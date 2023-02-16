Aanchal Ispat Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.56 crore, down 28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.56 crore in December 2022 down 28% from Rs. 56.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.47 crore in December 2022 down 158.61% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 down 137.78% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2021.