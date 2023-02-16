Aanchal Ispat Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.56 crore, down 28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aanchal Ispat are:
Net Sales at Rs 40.56 crore in December 2022 down 28% from Rs. 56.33 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.47 crore in December 2022 down 158.61% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 down 137.78% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2021.
Aanchal Ispat shares closed at 14.25 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.85% returns over the last 6 months and -36.53% over the last 12 months.
|
|Aanchal Ispat
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|40.56
|52.68
|56.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|40.56
|52.68
|56.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|39.05
|51.90
|50.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.40
|-2.27
|4.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.49
|0.48
|0.37
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.16
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.88
|2.81
|1.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.63
|-0.40
|-0.77
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.48
|1.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.50
|0.08
|0.74
|Interest
|1.97
|1.86
|1.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.47
|-1.78
|-0.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.47
|-1.78
|-0.96
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.47
|-1.78
|-0.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.47
|-1.78
|-0.96
|Equity Share Capital
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.19
|-0.85
|-0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-1.19
|-0.85
|-0.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.19
|-0.85
|-0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-1.19
|-0.85
|-0.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited