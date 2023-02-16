 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aanchal Ispat Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.56 crore, down 28% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 01:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aanchal Ispat are:

Net Sales at Rs 40.56 crore in December 2022 down 28% from Rs. 56.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.47 crore in December 2022 down 158.61% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 down 137.78% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2021.

Aanchal Ispat
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 40.56 52.68 56.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 40.56 52.68 56.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 39.05 51.90 50.71
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.40 -2.27 4.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.49 0.48 0.37
Depreciation 0.16 0.16 0.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.88 2.81 1.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.63 -0.40 -0.77
Other Income 0.13 0.48 1.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.50 0.08 0.74
Interest 1.97 1.86 1.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.47 -1.78 -0.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.47 -1.78 -0.96
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.47 -1.78 -0.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.47 -1.78 -0.96
Equity Share Capital 20.85 20.85 20.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.19 -0.85 -0.46
Diluted EPS -1.19 -0.85 -0.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.19 -0.85 -0.46
Diluted EPS -1.19 -0.85 -0.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited