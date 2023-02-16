English
    Aanchal Ispat Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.56 crore, down 28% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aanchal Ispat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.56 crore in December 2022 down 28% from Rs. 56.33 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.47 crore in December 2022 down 158.61% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 down 137.78% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2021.

    Aanchal Ispat shares closed at 14.25 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.85% returns over the last 6 months and -36.53% over the last 12 months.

    Aanchal Ispat
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.5652.6856.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.5652.6856.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials39.0551.9050.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.40-2.274.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.490.480.37
    Depreciation0.160.160.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.882.811.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.63-0.40-0.77
    Other Income0.130.481.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.500.080.74
    Interest1.971.861.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.47-1.78-0.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.47-1.78-0.96
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.47-1.78-0.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.47-1.78-0.96
    Equity Share Capital20.8520.8520.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.19-0.85-0.46
    Diluted EPS-1.19-0.85-0.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.19-0.85-0.46
    Diluted EPS-1.19-0.85-0.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

