Aamcol Tools Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.17 crore, down 5.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.17 crore in March 2023 down 5.66% from Rs. 5.48 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 48.57% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2023 down 52.73% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022.

Aamcol Tools EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.34 in March 2022.

Aamcol Tools shares closed at 135.10 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.12% returns over the last 6 months and 61.41% over the last 12 months.