Aamcol Tools Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.65 crore, down 43.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.65 crore in March 2020 down 43.38% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2020 down 275% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020 down 123.91% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2019.

Aamcol Tools shares closed at 42.00 on October 07, 2019 (BSE)