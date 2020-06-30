Aamcol Tools Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.65 crore, down 43.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aamcol Tools are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.65 crore in March 2020 down 43.38% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2020 down 275% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020 down 123.91% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2019.
Aamcol Tools shares closed at 42.00 on October 07, 2019 (BSE)
|Aamcol Tools
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.65
|2.97
|4.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.02
|Total Income From Operations
|2.65
|2.97
|4.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.81
|0.58
|0.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.26
|0.24
|0.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.96
|1.09
|1.36
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.29
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.89
|0.88
|1.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.57
|-0.11
|0.65
|Other Income
|0.05
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.52
|-0.11
|0.65
|Interest
|0.12
|0.16
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.64
|-0.27
|0.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.64
|-0.27
|0.46
|Tax
|-0.29
|-0.22
|0.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.35
|-0.05
|0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.35
|-0.05
|0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.38
|-0.31
|1.32
|Diluted EPS
|-2.38
|-0.31
|1.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.38
|-0.31
|1.32
|Diluted EPS
|-2.38
|-0.31
|1.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:00 pm