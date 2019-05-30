Aamcol Tools Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.68 crore, up 3.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.68 crore in March 2019 up 3.08% from Rs. 4.54 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2019 down 9.09% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2019 up 41.54% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2018.

Aamcol Tools EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2018.

Aamcol Tools shares closed at 47.50 on May 21, 2019 (BSE)