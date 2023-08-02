English
    Aamcol Tools Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.52 crore, down 6.42% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 01:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aamcol Tools are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.52 crore in June 2023 down 6.42% from Rs. 4.83 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 124.24% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2023 down 53.01% from Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2022.

    Aamcol Tools shares closed at 175.95 on August 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.09% returns over the last 6 months and 80.09% over the last 12 months.

    Aamcol Tools
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.525.174.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.525.174.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.511.291.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.750.29-0.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.591.621.50
    Depreciation0.150.210.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.781.471.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.240.290.54
    Other Income--0.020.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.240.310.55
    Interest0.110.090.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.130.220.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.130.220.44
    Tax0.210.040.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.080.180.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.080.180.33
    Equity Share Capital1.501.501.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.521.232.19
    Diluted EPS-0.521.232.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.521.232.19
    Diluted EPS-0.521.232.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 2, 2023 01:33 pm

