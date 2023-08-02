Aamcol Tools Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.52 crore, down 6.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.52 crore in June 2023 down 6.42% from Rs. 4.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 124.24% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2023 down 53.01% from Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2022.

Aamcol Tools shares closed at 175.95 on August 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.09% returns over the last 6 months and 80.09% over the last 12 months.