Aamcol Tools Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.75 crore, up 307.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.75 crore in June 2021 up 307.61% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021 up 147.27% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2021 up 275.61% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2020.

Aamcol Tools EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.65 in June 2020.

Aamcol Tools shares closed at 46.40 on July 28, 2021 (BSE)