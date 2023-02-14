Aamcol Tools Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.14 crore, up 15.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.14 crore in December 2022 up 15.77% from Rs. 4.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 39.39% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 down 13.75% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.