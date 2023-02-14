 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aamcol Tools Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.14 crore, up 15.77% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aamcol Tools are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.14 crore in December 2022 up 15.77% from Rs. 4.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 39.39% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 down 13.75% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

Aamcol Tools
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.14 5.10 4.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.14 5.10 4.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.56 1.17 1.06
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.17 0.03 -0.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.55 1.59 1.41
Depreciation 0.23 0.21 0.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.51 1.31 1.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.46 0.79 0.52
Other Income -- 0.07 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.46 0.86 0.52
Interest 0.11 0.12 0.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.35 0.74 0.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.35 0.74 0.43
Tax 0.15 0.21 0.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.20 0.53 0.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.20 0.53 0.33
Equity Share Capital 1.50 1.50 1.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.32 3.57 2.20
Diluted EPS 1.32 3.57 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.32 3.57 2.20
Diluted EPS 1.32 3.57 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited