Aamcol Tools Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.14 crore, up 15.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.14 crore in December 2022 up 15.77% from Rs. 4.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 39.39% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 down 13.75% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

Aamcol Tools EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.32 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.20 in December 2021.

Aamcol Tools shares closed at 137.10 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 57.59% returns over the last 6 months and 24.47% over the last 12 months.