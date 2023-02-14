English
    Aamcol Tools Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.14 crore, up 15.77% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aamcol Tools are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.14 crore in December 2022 up 15.77% from Rs. 4.44 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 39.39% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 down 13.75% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

    Aamcol Tools EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.32 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.20 in December 2021.

    Aamcol Tools shares closed at 137.10 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 57.59% returns over the last 6 months and 24.47% over the last 12 months.

    Aamcol Tools
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.145.104.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.145.104.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.561.171.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.170.03-0.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.551.591.41
    Depreciation0.230.210.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.511.311.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.460.790.52
    Other Income--0.07--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.460.860.52
    Interest0.110.120.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.350.740.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.350.740.43
    Tax0.150.210.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.200.530.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.200.530.33
    Equity Share Capital1.501.501.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.323.572.20
    Diluted EPS1.323.57--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.323.572.20
    Diluted EPS1.323.57--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:22 am