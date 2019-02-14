Aamcol Tools Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.74 crore, up 24.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.74 crore in December 2018 up 24.41% from Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2018 up 220% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2018 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2017.

Aamcol Tools EPS has increased to Rs. 2.17 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.67 in December 2017.

Aamcol Tools shares closed at 56.70 on January 07, 2019 (BSE)