    Aakash Explorat Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.52 crore, up 47.02% Y-o-Y

    November 21, 2022 / 01:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aakash Exploration Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.52 crore in September 2022 up 47.02% from Rs. 18.04 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2022 down 4.82% from Rs. 1.36 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.84 crore in September 2022 up 4.07% from Rs. 3.69 crore in September 2021.

    Aakash Explorat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.34 in September 2021.

    Aakash Explorat shares closed at 8.50 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -58.02% returns over the last 6 months and -60.90% over the last 12 months.

    Aakash Exploration Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.5219.4718.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.5219.4718.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.962.351.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.045.765.75
    Depreciation1.721.481.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.928.177.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.881.721.95
    Other Income0.230.290.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.122.012.11
    Interest0.390.380.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.731.621.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.731.621.81
    Tax0.440.400.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.291.221.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.291.221.36
    Equity Share Capital10.1310.1310.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.130.121.34
    Diluted EPS0.130.121.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.130.121.34
    Diluted EPS0.130.121.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aakash Explorat #Aakash Exploration Services #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Results
    first published: Nov 21, 2022 01:33 pm