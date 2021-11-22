Aakash Explorat Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.04 crore, up 11.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.04 crore in September 2021 up 11.3% from Rs. 16.21 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.36 crore in September 2021 up 67.25% from Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.69 crore in September 2021 up 24.24% from Rs. 2.97 crore in September 2020.

Aakash Explorat EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.82 in September 2020.