    
    Aagam Capital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 10.62% Y-o-Y

    August 23, 2023 / 01:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aagam Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 10.62% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 19.15% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    Aagam Capital shares closed at 46.50 on August 05, 2015 (BSE)

    Aagam Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.010.010.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.010.010.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.060.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-0.07-0.02
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-0.07-0.02
    Interest--0.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.02-0.07-0.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.02-0.07-0.02
    Tax--0.00--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.02-0.07-0.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.02-0.07-0.02
    Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.14-0.04
    Diluted EPS---0.14-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.14-0.04
    Diluted EPS---0.14-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 23, 2023 01:00 pm

