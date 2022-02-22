Aagam Capital Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 31.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 31.06% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021 down 1928.89% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

Aagam Capital shares closed at 46.50 on August 05, 2015 (BSE)