Aadi Industries Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, up 82.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in March 2020 up 82.37% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2020 up 802.62% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2020 up 800% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2019.

Aadi Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 1.40 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2019.

Aadi Industries shares closed at 1.03 on September 04, 2017 (BSE)