A2Z Infra Eng Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 181.71 crore, up 109.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 181.71 crore in March 2019 up 109.88% from Rs. 86.58 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.35 crore in March 2019 up 185.12% from Rs. 49.75 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.36 crore in March 2019 up 1378.48% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2018.

A2Z Infra Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 2.40 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.09 in March 2018.

A2Z Infra Eng shares closed at 17.05 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 26.30% returns over the last 6 months and -20.51% over the last 12 months.