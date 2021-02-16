A2Z Infra Eng Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.81 crore, down 48.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.81 crore in December 2020 down 48.61% from Rs. 58.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.40 crore in December 2020 down 91.82% from Rs. 14.81 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.42 crore in December 2020 down 652.49% from Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2019.

A2Z Infra Eng shares closed at 4.30 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 4.88% returns over the last 6 months and -14.00% over the last 12 months.