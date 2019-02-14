A2Z Infra Eng Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 152.09 crore, up 70.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.09 crore in December 2018 up 70.03% from Rs. 89.45 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.71 crore in December 2018 up 457.8% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.94 crore in December 2018 up 764.84% from Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2017.

A2Z Infra Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2017.

A2Z Infra Eng shares closed at 11.60 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -47.39% returns over the last 6 months and -67.46% over the last 12 months.