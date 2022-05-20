 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A2Z Infra Eng Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.84 crore, down 28.8% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for A2Z Infra Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 98.84 crore in March 2022 down 28.8% from Rs. 138.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.29 crore in March 2022 up 59.66% from Rs. 35.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.58 crore in March 2022 up 75.89% from Rs. 14.85 crore in March 2021.

A2Z Infra Eng shares closed at 12.85 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 144.76% returns over the last 6 months and 188.76% over the last 12 months.

A2Z Infra Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 98.84 80.69 138.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 98.84 80.69 138.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 61.67 36.91 105.66
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.67 1.49 -0.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.27 30.35 16.80
Depreciation 2.15 2.79 2.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.69 5.74 41.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.61 3.41 -28.04
Other Income 2.88 2.00 10.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.73 5.42 -17.57
Interest 3.89 6.38 12.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.62 -0.97 -29.83
Exceptional Items -3.30 4.66 --
P/L Before Tax -12.92 3.69 -29.83
Tax -1.00 1.80 0.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -11.92 1.90 -30.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -11.92 1.90 -30.24
Minority Interest 0.93 -0.19 -0.08
Share Of P/L Of Associates -3.30 -3.45 -5.09
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -14.29 -1.74 -35.41
Equity Share Capital 176.12 176.12 176.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.82 -0.10 -2.01
Diluted EPS -0.82 -0.10 -2.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.82 -0.10 -2.01
Diluted EPS -0.82 -0.10 -2.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 20, 2022 10:33 am
