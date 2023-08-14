A2Z Infra Eng Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 94.10 crore, up 19.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.10 crore in June 2023 up 19.65% from Rs. 78.65 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2023 up 68.67% from Rs. 2.79 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.01 crore in June 2023 down 37.3% from Rs. 7.99 crore in June 2022.

A2Z Infra Eng shares closed at 7.10 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.98% returns over the last 6 months and -42.97% over the last 12 months.