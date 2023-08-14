English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    A2Z Infra Eng Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 94.10 crore, up 19.65% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for A2Z Infra Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 94.10 crore in June 2023 up 19.65% from Rs. 78.65 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2023 up 68.67% from Rs. 2.79 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.01 crore in June 2023 down 37.3% from Rs. 7.99 crore in June 2022.

    A2Z Infra Eng shares closed at 7.10 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.98% returns over the last 6 months and -42.97% over the last 12 months.

    A2Z Infra Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations94.1090.7178.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations94.1090.7178.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials39.8926.5737.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.330.84-0.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost42.5942.5529.49
    Depreciation1.292.332.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.173.1832.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.8315.24-22.49
    Other Income1.892.5228.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.7217.765.76
    Interest1.853.034.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.8814.731.11
    Exceptional Items---55.88--
    P/L Before Tax1.88-41.141.11
    Tax0.7135.18--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.17-76.321.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.17-76.321.11
    Minority Interest0.700.11-0.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.7412.64-3.87
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.87-63.57-2.79
    Equity Share Capital176.12176.12176.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-3.61-0.16
    Diluted EPS-0.05-3.61-0.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-3.61-0.16
    Diluted EPS-0.05-3.61-0.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #A2Z Infra Eng #A2Z Infra Engineering #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Transmission & Equipment #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 02:11 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!