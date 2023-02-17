A2Z Infra Eng Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.55 crore, up 3.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.55 crore in December 2022 up 3.55% from Rs. 80.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 51.14 crore in December 2022 down 2835.27% from Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2022 down 71.13% from Rs. 8.21 crore in December 2021.