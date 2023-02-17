 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A2Z Infra Eng Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.55 crore, up 3.55% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for A2Z Infra Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 83.55 crore in December 2022 up 3.55% from Rs. 80.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 51.14 crore in December 2022 down 2835.27% from Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2022 down 71.13% from Rs. 8.21 crore in December 2021.

A2Z Infra Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 83.55 96.54 80.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 83.55 96.54 80.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 33.83 36.05 36.91
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -0.31 1.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 40.07 43.12 30.35
Depreciation 1.99 2.28 2.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.93 15.31 5.74
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.26 0.09 3.41
Other Income 0.64 1.21 2.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.38 1.30 5.42
Interest 2.75 2.87 6.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.37 -1.57 -0.97
Exceptional Items -66.16 -- 4.66
P/L Before Tax -68.53 -1.57 3.69
Tax -16.35 1.05 1.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -52.18 -2.62 1.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -52.18 -2.62 1.90
Minority Interest 3.21 -0.15 -0.19
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.17 -2.64 -3.45
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -51.14 -5.42 -1.74
Equity Share Capital 176.12 176.12 176.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.90 -0.31 -0.10
Diluted EPS -2.90 -0.31 -0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.90 -0.31 -0.10
Diluted EPS -2.90 -0.31 -0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited