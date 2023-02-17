A2Z Infra Eng Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.55 crore, up 3.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for A2Z Infra Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 83.55 crore in December 2022 up 3.55% from Rs. 80.69 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 51.14 crore in December 2022 down 2835.27% from Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2022 down 71.13% from Rs. 8.21 crore in December 2021.
A2Z Infra Eng shares closed at 8.10 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -33.88% returns over the last 6 months and -21.36% over the last 12 months.
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|83.55
|96.54
|80.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|83.55
|96.54
|80.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|33.83
|36.05
|36.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|-0.31
|1.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|40.07
|43.12
|30.35
|Depreciation
|1.99
|2.28
|2.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.93
|15.31
|5.74
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|0.09
|3.41
|Other Income
|0.64
|1.21
|2.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.38
|1.30
|5.42
|Interest
|2.75
|2.87
|6.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.37
|-1.57
|-0.97
|Exceptional Items
|-66.16
|--
|4.66
|P/L Before Tax
|-68.53
|-1.57
|3.69
|Tax
|-16.35
|1.05
|1.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-52.18
|-2.62
|1.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-52.18
|-2.62
|1.90
|Minority Interest
|3.21
|-0.15
|-0.19
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-2.17
|-2.64
|-3.45
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-51.14
|-5.42
|-1.74
|Equity Share Capital
|176.12
|176.12
|176.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.90
|-0.31
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-2.90
|-0.31
|-0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.90
|-0.31
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-2.90
|-0.31
|-0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited