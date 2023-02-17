English
    A2Z Infra Eng Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.55 crore, up 3.55% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for A2Z Infra Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 83.55 crore in December 2022 up 3.55% from Rs. 80.69 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 51.14 crore in December 2022 down 2835.27% from Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2022 down 71.13% from Rs. 8.21 crore in December 2021.

    A2Z Infra Eng shares closed at 8.10 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -33.88% returns over the last 6 months and -21.36% over the last 12 months.

    A2Z Infra Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations83.5596.5480.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations83.5596.5480.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials33.8336.0536.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---0.311.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.0743.1230.35
    Depreciation1.992.282.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.9315.315.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.260.093.41
    Other Income0.641.212.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.381.305.42
    Interest2.752.876.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.37-1.57-0.97
    Exceptional Items-66.16--4.66
    P/L Before Tax-68.53-1.573.69
    Tax-16.351.051.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-52.18-2.621.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-52.18-2.621.90
    Minority Interest3.21-0.15-0.19
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.17-2.64-3.45
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-51.14-5.42-1.74
    Equity Share Capital176.12176.12176.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.90-0.31-0.10
    Diluted EPS-2.90-0.31-0.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.90-0.31-0.10
    Diluted EPS-2.90-0.31-0.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
