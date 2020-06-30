A K Spintex Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.88 crore, down 4.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.88 crore in March 2020 down 4.73% from Rs. 16.66 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2020 up 250.51% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2020 up 7.51% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2019.

A K Spintex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2019.

A K Spintex shares closed at 10.55 on June 09, 2020 (BSE)