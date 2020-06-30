A K Spintex Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.88 crore, down 4.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A K Spintex are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.88 crore in March 2020 down 4.73% from Rs. 16.66 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2020 up 250.51% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2020 up 7.51% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2019.
A K Spintex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2019.
A K Spintex shares closed at 10.55 on June 09, 2020 (BSE)
|A K Spintex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.88
|16.03
|16.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.88
|16.03
|16.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.25
|3.65
|4.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.59
|-0.08
|0.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.80
|3.47
|3.59
|Depreciation
|0.89
|0.94
|1.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.55
|7.49
|7.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.80
|0.56
|0.53
|Other Income
|0.17
|--
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.97
|0.56
|0.57
|Interest
|0.25
|0.23
|0.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.71
|0.33
|0.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.71
|0.33
|0.31
|Tax
|0.34
|0.06
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.38
|0.27
|0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.38
|0.27
|0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|5.03
|5.03
|5.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.75
|0.54
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|0.75
|0.54
|0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.75
|0.54
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|0.75
|0.54
|0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:00 pm