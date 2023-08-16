English
    A K Spintex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.32 crore, up 9.21% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A K Spintex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.32 crore in June 2023 up 9.21% from Rs. 27.76 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2023 up 17.6% from Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.89 crore in June 2023 up 33.61% from Rs. 3.66 crore in June 2022.

    A K Spintex EPS has increased to Rs. 4.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.77 in June 2022.

    A K Spintex shares closed at 125.10 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 58.25% returns over the last 6 months and 102.26% over the last 12 months.

    A K Spintex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.3232.3227.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.3232.3227.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.927.406.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.100.250.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.362.992.83
    Depreciation1.501.631.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.2817.8913.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.352.152.46
    Other Income0.040.07--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.392.222.46
    Interest0.210.230.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.181.992.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.181.992.25
    Tax0.940.450.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.231.541.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.231.541.90
    Equity Share Capital5.035.035.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.433.073.77
    Diluted EPS4.433.073.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.433.073.77
    Diluted EPS4.433.073.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:15 am

