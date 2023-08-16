A K Spintex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.32 crore, up 9.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.32 crore in June 2023 up 9.21% from Rs. 27.76 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2023 up 17.6% from Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.89 crore in June 2023 up 33.61% from Rs. 3.66 crore in June 2022.

A K Spintex EPS has increased to Rs. 4.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.77 in June 2022.

A K Spintex shares closed at 125.10 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 58.25% returns over the last 6 months and 102.26% over the last 12 months.