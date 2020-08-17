A K Spintex Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.10 crore, down 81.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A K Spintex are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.10 crore in June 2020 down 81.29% from Rs. 16.59 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2020 down 158.18% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2020 down 77.23% from Rs. 2.24 crore in June 2019.
A K Spintex shares closed at 18.80 on August 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given -32.86% returns over the last 6 months and 10.59% over the last 12 months.
|A K Spintex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.10
|15.88
|16.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.10
|15.88
|16.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.82
|3.25
|4.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.40
|0.59
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.26
|3.80
|3.19
|Depreciation
|0.70
|0.89
|1.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.96
|6.55
|7.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|0.80
|1.08
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.17
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|0.97
|1.14
|Interest
|0.22
|0.25
|0.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.40
|0.71
|0.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.40
|0.71
|0.87
|Tax
|--
|0.34
|0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.40
|0.38
|0.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.40
|0.38
|0.69
|Equity Share Capital
|5.03
|5.03
|5.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.80
|0.75
|1.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.80
|0.75
|1.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.80
|0.75
|1.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.80
|0.75
|1.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 10:44 am