A K Spintex Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.10 crore, down 81.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.10 crore in June 2020 down 81.29% from Rs. 16.59 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2020 down 158.18% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2020 down 77.23% from Rs. 2.24 crore in June 2019.

A K Spintex shares closed at 18.80 on August 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given -32.86% returns over the last 6 months and 10.59% over the last 12 months.