A K Spintex Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.96 crore, up 35.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.96 crore in December 2021 up 35.37% from Rs. 16.96 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021 up 20.27% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2021 up 25.62% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2020.

A K Spintex EPS has increased to Rs. 1.81 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.51 in December 2020.

A K Spintex shares closed at 79.50 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)