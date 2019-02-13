A K Spintex Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 14.90 crore, up 16.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.90 crore in December 2018 up 16.5% from Rs. 12.79 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2018 down 69.62% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2018 up 19.29% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2017.

A K Spintex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.04 in December 2017.

A K Spintex shares closed at 25.70 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -28.81% returns over the last 6 months and -33.16% over the last 12 months.