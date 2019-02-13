A K Spintex Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 14.90 crore, up 16.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A K Spintex are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.90 crore in December 2018 up 16.5% from Rs. 12.79 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2018 down 69.62% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2018 up 19.29% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2017.
A K Spintex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.04 in December 2017.
A K Spintex shares closed at 25.70 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -28.81% returns over the last 6 months and -33.16% over the last 12 months.
|
|A K Spintex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.90
|14.16
|12.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.90
|14.16
|12.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.96
|3.63
|3.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.31
|-0.37
|-0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.23
|3.44
|3.29
|Depreciation
|1.15
|0.70
|0.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.34
|5.94
|5.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.52
|0.82
|0.87
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.52
|0.82
|0.88
|Interest
|0.32
|0.29
|0.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.20
|0.54
|0.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.20
|0.54
|0.63
|Tax
|0.04
|0.11
|0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.16
|0.43
|0.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.16
|0.43
|0.52
|Equity Share Capital
|5.03
|5.03
|5.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.31
|0.85
|1.04
|Diluted EPS
|0.31
|0.85
|1.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.31
|0.85
|1.04
|Diluted EPS
|0.31
|0.85
|1.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited