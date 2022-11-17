A.K.Capital Ser Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.72 crore, up 21.37% Y-o-Y
November 17, 2022 / 11:08 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A.K.Capital Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.72 crore in September 2022 up 21.37% from Rs. 25.32 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.66 crore in September 2022 up 24.86% from Rs. 6.14 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.39 crore in September 2022 up 39.01% from Rs. 12.51 crore in September 2021.
A.K.Capital Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 11.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.30 in September 2021.
|A.K.Capital Ser shares closed at 420.00 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.13% returns over the last 6 months and -4.14% over the last 12 months.
|A.K.Capital Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.72
|26.30
|25.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.72
|26.30
|25.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.05
|7.01
|5.88
|Depreciation
|0.67
|0.64
|0.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-0.03
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.32
|4.60
|6.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.72
|14.05
|11.70
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.72
|14.05
|11.71
|Interest
|6.46
|4.83
|3.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.26
|9.23
|8.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10.26
|9.23
|8.14
|Tax
|2.59
|2.29
|2.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7.66
|6.93
|6.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7.66
|6.93
|6.14
|Equity Share Capital
|6.60
|6.60
|6.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.61
|10.50
|9.30
|Diluted EPS
|11.61
|10.50
|9.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.61
|10.50
|9.30
|Diluted EPS
|11.61
|10.50
|9.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited