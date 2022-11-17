English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    A.K.Capital Ser Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.72 crore, up 21.37% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 11:08 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A.K.Capital Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.72 crore in September 2022 up 21.37% from Rs. 25.32 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.66 crore in September 2022 up 24.86% from Rs. 6.14 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.39 crore in September 2022 up 39.01% from Rs. 12.51 crore in September 2021.

    A.K.Capital Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 11.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.30 in September 2021.

    A.K.Capital Ser shares closed at 420.00 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.13% returns over the last 6 months and -4.14% over the last 12 months.

    A.K.Capital Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.7226.3025.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.7226.3025.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.057.015.88
    Depreciation0.670.640.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.03----
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.324.606.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.7214.0511.70
    Other Income--0.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.7214.0511.71
    Interest6.464.833.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.269.238.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.269.238.14
    Tax2.592.292.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.666.936.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.666.936.14
    Equity Share Capital6.606.606.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.6110.509.30
    Diluted EPS11.6110.509.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.6110.509.30
    Diluted EPS11.6110.509.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #A.K.Capital Ser #A.K.Capital Services #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results
    first published: Nov 17, 2022 11:00 pm