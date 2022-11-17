A.K.Capital Ser Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.72 crore, up 21.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.72 crore in September 2022 up 21.37% from Rs. 25.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.66 crore in September 2022 up 24.86% from Rs. 6.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.39 crore in September 2022 up 39.01% from Rs. 12.51 crore in September 2021.

A.K.Capital Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 11.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.30 in September 2021.